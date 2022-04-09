Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.50 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

