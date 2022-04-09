nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.
Shares of NCNO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,084. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.
In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,921 shares of company stock worth $607,373 in the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in nCino by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
