Nestree (EGG) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $88.98 million and $1.56 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.07 or 1.00039530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

