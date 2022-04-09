Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $31.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.84 or 0.07596920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,468.86 or 0.99860336 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,042,959,785 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,959,186 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

