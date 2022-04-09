New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.22.

NYSE NEWR opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Relic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 36.0% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

