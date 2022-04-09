NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership (OTC:DKDRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DKDRF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

NewMed Energy – Limited Partnership engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum, natural gas, and condensate in Israel and Cyprus. The company holds interests in the Leviathan project, which covers an area of 500 km2 located to the west of the shores of Haifa; the Tamar and Dalit project; Block 12 that covers an area of approximately 386 km2 located in Cyprus; and the Yam Tethys project, which covers an area of 500 km2 located to the west of the shores of Ashkelon.

