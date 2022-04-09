Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.