NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 159,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,356,605 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

