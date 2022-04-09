Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Stock Price Up 20.6%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 502,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,936% from the average daily volume of 24,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways for the treatment of various diseases, medical conditions, and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

