NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) versus Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Financial Comparison

NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get NeXplore alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeXplore and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXplore 0 0 0 0 N/A Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.74%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than NeXplore.

Volatility & Risk

NeXplore has a beta of 96.58, indicating that its stock price is 9,558% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeXplore and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXplore N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeXplore and Quest Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXplore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.72 $1.69 million $0.08 73.76

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than NeXplore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Resource beats NeXplore on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeXplore (Get Rating)

NeXplore Corporation, a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. NeXplore Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.