NFTb Price Tops $0.0895 on Major Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $277,176.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.07578510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.97 or 0.99994777 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars.

