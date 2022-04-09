Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,648,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

