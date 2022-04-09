Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Nokia Oyj reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,916,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,694,990. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

