Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

EWT opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

