Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of QuantumScape worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 209,259 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 953.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $989,110.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,214 shares of company stock worth $16,179,097. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

