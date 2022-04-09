Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 37,107 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 326.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $68,049,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 321,221 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,640,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

