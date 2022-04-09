Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,384 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

