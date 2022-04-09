Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

