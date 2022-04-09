Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 46,550 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

