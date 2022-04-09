Nomura Downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Neutral

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 93,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

