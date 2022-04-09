North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.
North West stock traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.92. The company had a trading volume of 155,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,681. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. North West has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About North West (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.