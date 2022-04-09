Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.79. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 55,937 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$61.84 million and a PE ratio of -30.40.
About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)
Featured Stories
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.