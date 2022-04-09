Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.79. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 55,937 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$61.84 million and a PE ratio of -30.40.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

