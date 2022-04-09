Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 3,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,223,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,376 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.