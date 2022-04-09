Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NESRF stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

About Northern Star Resources (Get Rating)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

