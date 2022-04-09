Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.28% of Northern Technologies International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

