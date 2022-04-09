Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

