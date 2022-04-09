Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

NTIC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

