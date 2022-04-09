NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

NOV opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NOV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

