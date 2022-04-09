NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.39. 114,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,425,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

