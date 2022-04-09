Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

NRIX traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 529,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

