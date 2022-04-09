Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $664.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

