NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.50. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.