Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35. 12,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 79.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

