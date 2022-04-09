Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after acquiring an additional 951,989 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 426,591 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

