Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 103,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21.
Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)
