Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 103,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.21.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.