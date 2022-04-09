OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given New €38.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of OCI stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. OCI has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

