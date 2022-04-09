ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $10,527.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,478.64 or 0.99986058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

