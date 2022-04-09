Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Okta by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Okta by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

