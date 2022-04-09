Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.