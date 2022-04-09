Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Olin has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

