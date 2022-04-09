OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. OMNIQ had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,742.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OMQS opened at $6.35 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

