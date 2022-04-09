Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $1.72. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 35,392 shares.

ONTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.