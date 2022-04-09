Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.05.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

