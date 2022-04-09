Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.37. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 448,305 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oragenics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 254.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
