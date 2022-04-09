Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
ORC has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchid Island Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.65%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.10%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 684,672 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
