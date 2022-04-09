Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $181.14 million and $43.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00106137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

