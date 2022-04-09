Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 52.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 82.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

TEL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.65 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

