Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

