Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.81 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,968. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

