Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.36 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $165.44. 2,019,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.